Everything You Should Know About Airtel and OYO Partnership News oi-Priyanka Dua

OYO Hotels & Homes, and Bharti Airtel have today announced their partnership to launch OYO store on Airtel Thanks App.

Through OYO Store Airtel customers can now seamlessly book quality and affordable accommodations directly out of the Airtel Thanks app. Additionally, customers can also make online payments seamlessly via Airtel Payments Bank.

Customers have the option of making the full payments upfront or book the accommodation by paying just Rs 1.00 and pay the remainder later.

Here's How to book an OYO on #AirtelThanks app

1. Download and launch #AirtelThanks app (Free download app on Play store and App Store)

2. Go to Airtel Payments Bank section by clicking on the 'Bank' icon at the bottom of the screen

3. In the Quick Actions, grid click on 'OYO Hotels' icon to launch OYO Store

4. Search for the accommodation of your choice basis your place of travel

5. Book the accommodation and make the payment through your Airtel Payments Bank account

Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice President, Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, "With OYO Store, we are taking a step forward in this direction, by expanding our reach to the millions of Airtel Customers and offering them a seamlessly integrated booking experience."

Offers and promotions available to users on OYO App and website are also applicable on OYO Store on Airtel Thanks App. Users can avail a 60 percent discount on OYO bookings via Airtel Payments Banks as launch offer till June 15, 2019.

Varun Das, Vice President - Product, Bharti Airtel said, "As part of #AirtelThanks, we are focusing on giving more value back to our customers. India is getting more mobile every day and we are delighted to partner with OYO to bring quality, affordable accommodations for millions of our customers. This partnership will be part of the growing list of exciting digital services and offers including insurance and content, all delivered digitally through AirtelThanks app."

Airtel Upgrades Benefits Under AirtelThanks

Airtel and ZEE5, has announced that they have further strengthened their strategic partnership to enable a world-class digital content experience for Airtel mobile customers.

As part of Airtel's refreshed AirtelThanks customer rewards program, all Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5's vast content catalog as part of their plan benefits. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit.