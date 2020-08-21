Airtel And Reliance Jio Plans That Ship Disney+ Hotstar And Other OTT Platforms Subscription News oi-Priyanka Dua

Recently, Airtel launched two prepaid plans, where it is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription to its users. Besides, the operator has tied up with Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. In fact, Reliance Jio is not behind in terms of offering OTT platforms subscriptions.

Apart from offering content from these platforms, both operators have announced dozens of benefits like unlimited calling and free courses from Shaw Academy. So, in that way, we will compare both Reliance Jio and Airtel Plans that bring content benefit.

Airtel Plans And Content Partnership

Airtel has three packs in its prepaid list, where you get Disney+ Hotstar free for one month. The plans are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 448, and Rs. 599. The first packs are offering 30GB data, unlimited calling to all service providers, while Rs. 448 is providing 3GB data per day and Rs. 599 ships 2GB data daily along with unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 56 days.

Besides, the operator has another plan which is valid 365 days, where you get 100 messages, 2GB, free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. This plan is also offering unlimited calling.

Reliance Jio Partners With OTT Platforms

On the other hand, Airtel has only two plans, where you get Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The first prepaid plan is available at Rs. 401, which gets you 3GB data per day and extra 6GB data. This plan also ships unlimited calling on the same network and 1,000 minutes for voice calls on another network.

This plan is providing 100 messages and it is valid for 28 days. In addition, the company ships Disney+ Hotstar VIP worth Rs 399. This means the subscription is almost free. The other plan of Rs. 2,599 is providing 12,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BNSL, and MTNL. This pack is providing 2GB data per day along with extra 10GB data.

