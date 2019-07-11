Airtel Now Offers Shaw Academy Online Courses To Mobile Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel has further extended its benefits under the Airtel Thanks program by offering online courses to its mobile customers. The telco has now partnered with Irish and India based global EdTech, Shaw Academy.

As a part of their exclusive benefits, Airtel Platinum mobile customers will now get a one year access to the entire Shaw Academy course library worth Rs. 6000. Airtel Gold customers will also get a FREE one month access to anyone Shaw Academy course worth Rs 800. Eligible customers can unlock the benefit through the Airtel Thanks app and visit shaw academy website to get started.

Offers LIVE Stream Of Puri Rath Yatra On Airtel TV app

The telco has entered into an alliance with Shemaroo to LIVE to stream the Puri Rath Yatra on Airtel TV app. As part of a customer rewards program, all customers on mobile and home broadband customers can now stay tuned to the Puri Rath Yatra from anywhere in the country.

What Exactly Is AirtelThanks Program

The refreshed AirtelThanks program is tiered in its offering - Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each tier opens a whole new set of benefits for Airtel customers. As the name itself suggest Silver tier is an entry to the world of content - Airtel TV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and great value access on premium content or financial services. On the Platinum tier, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, and device protection.

The app, which has been re-named "Airtel Thanks" uses strong data-science and segmentation algorithms to customize the user experiences, based on user interests and profiles.

Airtel Ties Up With Shaw Academy

Airtel has been constantly launching offers in its AirtelThanks program to retain its customers. And now the telco has joined hands with Shaw Academy which shows that the operator is really trying hard to impress its subscribers, despite the fact it is not making any profit.

