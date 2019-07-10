Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan Offers 2GB Data For 14 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ever since Reliance Jio entered the telecom market, rival telcos have slashed the cost of their tariff plans and have made voice calls and data cheaper than ever before. Airtel is one of the rival operators that has been making a serious attempt at competing against Jio.

In a recent move, Airtel has stiffened the competition further with the introduction of a new prepaid plan priced at Rs. 97. This plan has been launched following the launch of a new Rs. 148 prepaid plan from Jio. Let's take a look at the new Airtel tariff plan from here.

Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan

Airtel has been offering combo plans for its subscribers at least a month until now. With the new one-of-a-kind plan, the company provides half the validity of the monthly plans. Going by the same, the Rs. 97 prepaid plan lets subscribers avail 2GB data throughout the validity period of 14 days. It also offers 100 SMS per days as well.

Notably, Airtel has listed this Rs. 97 prepaid plan under the "Special Recharge-STV Combo" on its official website. As per the listing, this plan is available only in select circles including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Back in September 2018, the telco came up with a similarly priced prepaid plan. This one was launched as a combo plan offering 1.5GB of data and 350 minutes of voice calling benefits. However, it was removed by the operator after a few months. Basically, the new plan comes as an upgrade to the one that has scraped by the company.

Airtel Rs. 148 Prepaid Plan

A few days back, Airtel came up with a Rs. 148 prepaid plan. It offers 3GB of data for the whole of its validity period of 28 days. Besides this, the prepaid plan also bundles 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

What We Think About These Airtel Plans?

Going by the benefits detailed by these plans, we get to know that these prepaid plans from Airtel are meant for those subscribers who not use a lot of mobile data. If you are looking for plans offering daily data benefits, then there are many such combo plans from Airtel.

