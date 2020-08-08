Airtel And Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Offer 2GB Data Per Day; Which One To Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio and Airtel are the two leading operators in the country. Both operators are also known for offering several prepaid plans with dozen benefits. The operators have plans, where they are offering data per day, per month, and annually.

However, 2GB data per day are the most popular packs amongst all. So, in this article, we tried to cover all those plans that ship 2GB data every day.

Airtel 2GB Per Day Prepaid Plans

The operator is offering five plans under this segment. The first plan is available at Rs. 298, where it is providing 2GB data per day for 28 days. It includes 100 messages and unlimited calling for the same period, while Rs. 349 ships free Amazon Prime, 2GB data for 28 days, 100 messages, and unlimited calling.

The other plan that is offering 2GB data is available at Rs. 449, and it ships 112GB data for 56 days. This plan is also offering unlimited calling along with 100 messages. Similarly, there's a plan of Rs. 698, where it is offering 168GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages for 84 days. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 2,498, which is valid for one year. The plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.

Reliance Jio 2GB Per Day Prepaid Plan

On the other hand, Reliance Jio is offering four prepaid plans that offer 2GB data per day. The plans are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 444, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,599. The 249 is providing 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages, and 1000 minutes for calling for 28 days. The Rs. 444 is offering 2GB data for 56 days. It also ships 100 free messages and 2,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, BSNL, and MTNL.

The Rs. 599, where Jio is offering 2GB data per day, 100 messages, and 3,000 minutes calling on other operators for 84 days. Lastly, Rs. 2,599 ships 730GB data along with extra 10GB data for 365 days. This plan also includes Disney+ Hotstar access.

After comparing all plans, it seems Airtel packs are more affordable and ships more benefits, such as unlimited calling to all networks. On the other hand, Reliance Jio packs come with limited minutes for calling. So, i would suggest you choose Airtel as the data offering is the same.

