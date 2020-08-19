Airtel APN Settings: What is APN Settings And How to Change? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Access Point Name or APN is a setting that allows you to set up a connection between your network and the wireless internet. This means that if anyone wants to use or access the internet on mobiles and tablets, then they have to configure the APN settings correctly.

All telecom players offer APN settings to their subscribers so that they can access internet services. In fact, all telcos are following the same configuration procedure. Notably, the settings can be configured automatically, but sometimes you have to do it manually to increase the internet speed. So, if you are not happy with your internet speed or your data is not supporting the Airtel network, then you should follow these steps.

How To Change The APN Settings?

Step 1: First, you need to open the settings on your phone.

Step 2: Then, you have to tap on the Network & Internet option.

Step 3: You have to look for a mobile network. After that, you have to go and check the APN settings.

Step 4: To create new settings, you have to click on the new APN option. Then, you have to fill up the given options, and you have to click on the Save button.

It is worth mentioning that you can also ask your customer care executive to help you change the APN settings. In addition, you can check the company's website to change the settings. All you need to enter your mobile number on the page, and you'll get all settings via messages, and you have to save the settings.

Here's How To Change APN Settings on Apple Phones

Step 1: First, you need to connect your device with Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Then, you have to check the www.unlock.co.nz website.

Step3: After that, you need to create an APN option.

Step 4: Then, you have to choose your telecom operator from the given list.

Step 5: Once it is done, you need to install the new profile by clicking on the giving option.

Best Mobiles in India