Airtel appoints Adarsh Nair as Chief Product Officer

Bharti Airtel today said that that it has appointed Adarsh Nair as Chief Product Officer. Nair, who was previously head (product & growth) at US-based Convoy Inc, will report to Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal.

Nair will be the custodian of Airtel's digital products and platforms and work closely with Airtel's leadership team and partners to identify and prioritize market opportunities.

Gopal Vittal said: "Airtel has always attracted the best of global talent and continues to provide a culture of empowerment and growth to its people. We are delighted to have Adarsh on board and his diverse experience will add immense value to our Airtel 3.0 vision. I wish Adarsh the very best for his new role."

Adarsh has joined Airtel from Convoy Inc. (United States), where he was the Head of Product & Growth.

Prior to Convoy Inc., Adarsh was leading Product, Data and Engineering at Marchex - a mobile advertising analytics company. At Marchex, he led a large team of product managers, data scientists, and developers to build and launch new ad-tech platforms driving significant incremental revenue.

Adarsh has also worked with Microsoft where he led the product group for browser technologies that has 700 million monthly active users. He has also worked with McKinsey and Company helping Fortune 100 companies in technology and retail. He has several patents to his name.

Adarsh is an Engineering graduate from BITS Pilani and completed his MS from the University of Florida. Adarsh completed his MBA from The Wharton School.