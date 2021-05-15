Airtel Beats Reliance Jio Adds More User Active Base In February News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite Reliance Jio adding more subscribers in February this year, the telco is losing its market share and its active user base. The telecom operator has managed to beat Airtel in the same month. Notably, Reliance Jio added 4.26 million users, whereas Airtel managed to add only 3.73 million subscribers.

However, Jio is lagging behind Airtel in terms of active user base as its market share has declined to only 33 percent in February from 33.5 percent in November. On the other hand, Airtel's market share increased to 34.6 percent from 33.4 percent.

"In the past 12 months, RJio has added 12 million active subscribers; this compared to Bharti's net subscribers add on active and mobile broadband was 25.1 million and 41.6million, respectively. For Jio, active subs and mobile broadband subs (active) are the same," ICICI Securities said.

Vodafone-Idea Is Also Losing Active User Base

TRAI data said that Vodafone-Idea added 0.65 million new users in February; however, it lost 0.2 million active users. Besides, the market share of active users has decreased to 26.1 percent, which means Airtel has the largest share in the active user base in the country.

The active user base of Airtel stood at 340 million, while Jio has 324 million, and Vodafone-Idea's active user base has 256 million. Notably, the active subscribers or VLR numbers are temporary data of users.

Apart from these numbers, 11.68 million customers have opted for mobile number portability in February, which is higher than any other month. This also means that Airtel is getting users from the MNP route.

Reliance Jio Might Perform Better In March Data

Analysts believe that India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio might add 8.6 million users due to the new JioPhone and long-term new plans. The company has launched JioPhone at Rs. 1,999. The new JioPhone ships unlimited services for 24 months, while another pack of Rs. 1,499 offer unlimited services for 12 months.

Surprisingly, this is the first time in the country, the active user base of Reliance Jio has been decreased, which means more and more users are choosing the Airtel network.

However, we believe that Reliance Jio might attract more users from this month as the company launched the Buy-One-Get-One offer and the new JioPhone new plans.

Best Mobiles in India