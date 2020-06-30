Airtel Becomes Second Largest Telecom Operator; Reliance Jio Leading With 32.99 Market Share News oi-Priyanka Dua

In just two years of its merger, Vodafone-Idea has lost 116. 13 million customers in the country and it has now become a third telecom operator. On the other hand, Reliance Jio and Airtel are now leading the telecom industry.

Airtel has now become the second-largest telecom operator in India. It has 329 million customers on its platform, while Jio is leading with 382.8 million customers, as per TRAI February data. In fact, Airtel has now 28.35 percent market share, while Jio has a 32.99 percent share. Similarly, Vodafone-Idea has managed to garner a 28.05 percent share. The government-owned operator has also increased its share to 10.32 percent.

The data also pointed out that Reliance Jio has added 6.25 million customers in February only, while Airtel receives 922,946 users, and BSNL garnered 439,318 subscribers. Lastly, Vodafone-Idea lost 3.46 million subscribers in February 2020. The data highlighted that Vodafone-Idea is also losing customers in wireless broadband. The company has only 118.23 million broadband users. Airtel and Jio have 143.65 million and 382.83 million broadband users in February.

Total Telephone Subscribers In India

As per the TRAI data, telephone subscribers in the country have been increased to 1,180.84 million in February from 1,177.02 million in January. This means the numbers have been increased by 0.32 percent, while the urban telephone subscribers have been decreased to 661.23 million in February from 662.37 million in January 2020, and rural users have been increased to 519.62 million from 514.27 million users. That means an increase of 1.04 percent.

The telecom regulator has also said that there are 681.11 million users at the end of February 2020. Earlier, it was 673.40 million users, this shows 1.15 percent growth. However, these numbers are expected to increase as most of the employees are working from home, and this is increasing demand for the internet.

It clearly shows that slowly and gradually, Airtel will increase its subscribers and market share. So we believe, the company is trying its level best to sustain itself in the market, and it will find out ways to overcome its financial issues as it is adding customers every month, which is a good sign.

