Airtel Clarifies Over Data Collections: Blames Clerical Error For Faulty Content
Airtel has denied all reports that claimed it is collecting personal data of users, including religious, political, health, and sexual orientation. The telecom operator has issued its clarification and said that it was a clerical error. The development comes after some content of users put on their website.
"We would like to state that the privacy of our customers is of paramount importance to us. We emphatically confirm that we do not collect any personal information relating to genetic data, religious or political beliefs, health or sexual orientation, etc," Airtel said.
The issue was raised by some people on social media platforms as there were claims that Airtel and its third party collects data of users. "The generic content of the definitions of what constitutes personal data as laid down by the IT Act are expansive, which had been inadvertently put on to our website. This was a clerical error," Airtel added.
Furthermore, the telecom operator mentioned on its website that they protect customers' personal data to maintain their privacy. However, Airtel and third parties may collect some information for regulatory purposes. It includes identity, demographics, evidentiary documentation, name, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name, birth date, address, contact number, mobile number, email ID, occupation, proof of identity, and proof of address.
Meanwhile, Airtel has announced the launch of Navratri nights on its Wynk Music application. This is the first time that any music streaming app is organizing an online concert during Navratri. In fact, the company has tied up with a few singers for the online concert. It includes Kinjal Dave, Mika Singh, and many more.
The new offer is available for all, which means that non-Airtel Thanks and non-Airtel customers can access the Wynk Music app and the online music concert for Rs. 29. The company allows you to access nine online concerts.
