Airtel boosts 4G network coverage in Punjab with LTE 900 technology

Sunil Bharti Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel has further upgraded its 4G network in Punjab by deploying LTE 900 technology.

"With the rollout of 4G in the 900 Mhz spectrum band, Airtel's network in Punjab will get additional high-speed data capacity," Airtel said in a statement.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO- Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, "The deployment of LTE 900 across Punjab will further boost Airtel 4G coverage, particularly inside homes and buildings. Airtel smartphone customers will enjoy a seamless high-speed data and HD quality calling experience on our upgraded network. We will continue to invest aggressively in the deployment of the latest network technologies to delight our customers."

Airtel smartphone users will supposedly experience improved 4G availability inside buildings - homes, offices, and malls with wider availability of Airtel 4G across Punjab.

In Punjab, Airtel uses spectrum bank which includes 2300 Mhz (TD LTE), 1800 Mhz (FD LTE), and 900 Mhz (LTE 900) bands to offer 4G services to customers.

In addition to that the telco has also deployed pre-5G massive MIMO, 4G advanced and carrier aggregation to step up network capacity and coverage.

Airtel has over 10.4 million customers in Punjab who are served by over 26500 sites that are backed by more than 18000 KM of optic fiber across the state, the company said.

"The company stays committed to further invest in its network under its network transformation program-Project Leap," Airtel informed.