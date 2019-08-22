Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is now providing additional data to its broadband users in India. The telco is giving 100GB additional data on a few plans for six months. At present, Airtel is offering four broadband plans- Airtel Basic plan priced at Rs 799, Airtel Entertainment plan priced at Rs 1,099, Airtel Premium plan that costs Rs 1,599, and the Airtel VIP plan priced at Rs 1,999 for every month.

Here Are The Details:

As a part of the additional data offer, Airtel's Basic plan comes with 200GB of data and up to 40Mbps speed for six months only. It includes unlimited local and STD calls, Airtel Thanks benefit that includes Airtel TV premium subscription.

The Entertainment broadband plan, which is priced at Rs.1,099 will ship with 500GB additional data and up to 100Mbps speed. This plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls, Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

The Rs. 1,599 plan provides 1000GB data and up to 100Mbps speed for six months. This includes unlimited calls and Airtel Thanks benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, and Zee5 Premium subscription. Lastly, the premium Airtel broadband plan provides 1000GB data at 300Mbps speed.

Notably, this is somehow identical to the ACT Fibernet plans where users get a total of 1.5TB extra data with six months validity in select cities, reports TelecomTalk.

Besides, Tata Sky Broadband has announced that it will now be providing six months of extra service for free on long-term plans. And with a 12-months long term plan users will get an extra six months of free service.

Our Thoughts

In an attempt to attract users, Airtel has revamped its V-Fiber home broadband plans. The telco is also offering free data to its broadband users. And this comes just ahead of the commercial launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband service in early September.

