ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data

    By
    |

    Airtel is now providing additional data to its broadband users in India. The telco is giving 100GB additional data on a few plans for six months. At present, Airtel is offering four broadband plans- Airtel Basic plan priced at Rs 799, Airtel Entertainment plan priced at Rs 1,099, Airtel Premium plan that costs Rs 1,599, and the Airtel VIP plan priced at Rs 1,999 for every month.

    Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data

     

    Here Are The Details:

    As a part of the additional data offer, Airtel's Basic plan comes with 200GB of data and up to 40Mbps speed for six months only. It includes unlimited local and STD calls, Airtel Thanks benefit that includes Airtel TV premium subscription.

    The Entertainment broadband plan, which is priced at Rs.1,099 will ship with 500GB additional data and up to 100Mbps speed. This plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls, Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription.

    The Rs. 1,599 plan provides 1000GB data and up to 100Mbps speed for six months. This includes unlimited calls and Airtel Thanks benefits like Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, and Zee5 Premium subscription. Lastly, the premium Airtel broadband plan provides 1000GB data at 300Mbps speed.

    Notably, this is somehow identical to the ACT Fibernet plans where users get a total of 1.5TB extra data with six months validity in select cities, reports TelecomTalk.

    Besides, Tata Sky Broadband has announced that it will now be providing six months of extra service for free on long-term plans. And with a 12-months long term plan users will get an extra six months of free service.

    Our Thoughts

    In an attempt to attract users, Airtel has revamped its V-Fiber home broadband plans. The telco is also offering free data to its broadband users. And this comes just ahead of the commercial launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband service in early September.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel broadband
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue