ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Airtel Buys Stake In AI Startup Voicezen To Enhance Consumer Experience

    By
    |

    Airtel has announced that it has bought a stake in a startup called Voicezen, which deals with artificial technologies. This is the time in less than one year that Airtel has acquired a stake in any startup. However, the amount of the transaction is not disclosed.

    Airtel Buys Stake In AI Startup Voicezen

     

    "AI is a big focus area for Airtel given the deep positive impact the technology can have in transforming the customer experience. Voicezen has built some promising products that are very relevant for a market like India," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer - Bharti Airtel.

    The investment will help the operator to access the new technologies that will enable them (Airtel) to deploy multiple languages. In addition, it will allow Airtel to communicate with its customers easily so that they can offer a resolution.

    Apurba Nath, Founder - Voicezen said, " Having worked on AI solutions in the past, we knew what works well in a lab most often doesn't work in the real world, because either the training data is not large and relevant or the problem has little business significance."

    For the unaware, Vodafone has launched VIC to supports its customers during the lockdown. The VIC provides virtual assistance to consumers. On the other hand, Reliance Jio has joined hands with Facebook to launch JioMart where you can make an order via WhatsApp. In fact, Jio has also a huge amount in AI-based apps and chatbots, such as Haptik.

    Meanwhile, Airtel is focusing a lot on its prepaid and enterprise customers. The company has launched several plans and initiatives during the lockdown. The operator has recently launched Rs. 251 plan, where it is offering 50GB data to its users. The plan is valid until the existing plans. Besides, the company has launched broadband and VPN connection. Airtel is free to access all video applications, including Zoom, Cisco WebX, and Google Meet.

     

    "Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage." The telco said.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel
    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X