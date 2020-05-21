Airtel Buys Stake In AI Startup Voicezen To Enhance Consumer Experience News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced that it has bought a stake in a startup called Voicezen, which deals with artificial technologies. This is the time in less than one year that Airtel has acquired a stake in any startup. However, the amount of the transaction is not disclosed.

"AI is a big focus area for Airtel given the deep positive impact the technology can have in transforming the customer experience. Voicezen has built some promising products that are very relevant for a market like India," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer - Bharti Airtel.

The investment will help the operator to access the new technologies that will enable them (Airtel) to deploy multiple languages. In addition, it will allow Airtel to communicate with its customers easily so that they can offer a resolution.

Apurba Nath, Founder - Voicezen said, " Having worked on AI solutions in the past, we knew what works well in a lab most often doesn't work in the real world, because either the training data is not large and relevant or the problem has little business significance."

For the unaware, Vodafone has launched VIC to supports its customers during the lockdown. The VIC provides virtual assistance to consumers. On the other hand, Reliance Jio has joined hands with Facebook to launch JioMart where you can make an order via WhatsApp. In fact, Jio has also a huge amount in AI-based apps and chatbots, such as Haptik.

Meanwhile, Airtel is focusing a lot on its prepaid and enterprise customers. The company has launched several plans and initiatives during the lockdown. The operator has recently launched Rs. 251 plan, where it is offering 50GB data to its users. The plan is valid until the existing plans. Besides, the company has launched broadband and VPN connection. Airtel is free to access all video applications, including Zoom, Cisco WebX, and Google Meet.

"Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage." The telco said.

Best Mobiles in India