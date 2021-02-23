Airtel Collaborates With Qualcomm To Speed Up 5G Roll-Out In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel and Qualcomm have finally announced their collaboration to speed up the 5G network in the country. Under this new partnership, Airtel will use Qualcomm's 5G RAN technologies to roll out the virtualized and Open RAN-based network via the formers networks. The new development comes soon after Airtel demonstrated the 5G network in Hyderabad. Besides, the telecom operator said that it will use Qualcomm's capabilities to increase the 5G capacities in the country.

"Qualcomm's 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform supports virtually any combination of 5G spectrum bands and modes from extended-range high power sub-6 to extended-range mmWave. The portfolio of Qualcomm SG RAN platforms delivers cutting-edge technology for virtualized, flexible, and interoperable SG infrastructure," a company said.

In addition, the partnership will help Airtel and Qualcomm to offer an array of use cases and 5G Fixed Wireless Access, which will provide broadband connectivity with Gigabit speed to all homes and enterprises.

Airtel Plans To Raise Money For The Upcoming Spectrum Auction: Details

Meanwhile, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is reportedly appointed banks to raise 1 billion (close to Rs. 7,500 crores) via overseas bonds. The company is likely to sell a bond on the coming Saturday or Sunday. The telecom operator Airtel is likely to meet all investors on Wednesday or Thursday (24th or 25th February 2021). It seems that the company wants to raise for the upcoming spectrum auction, where the Department of Telecommunication is selling seven bands.

"The company will meet global fixed income investors on or after February 23, following which and subject to market conditions, it will take a final decision w.r.t. issuance of foreign currency bonds/notes, and a deal may or may not follow," Airtel said in a BSE filing. Notably, all private players are gearing up for the auctions. All three private players have already paid earnest money deposits.

