Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plan Offering 500GB Data Starting At Rs. 299

After launching plans for prepaid customers, Airtel is now focussing on its corporate users. The telco has launched several packs under this category. In fact, the company has recently installed 45,000 4G sites in the country so that it can offer outdoor coverage without any interruption, and for indoor connectivity, it is offering a hotspot Wi-Fi or corporate Mi-Fi.

Earlier, Airtel used to offer three plans under its corporate packs. However, the telco added another plan of Rs. 299 for the affordable section, and now it is offering four plans that are priced at Rs. 299, Rs, 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,599. Here are the details of all corporate plans.

Airtel Rs. 299 Corporate Postpaid Plan: Benefits

This plan is specially designed for clients who belong to an affordable section so that there will be no burden on them. This is the cheapest plan amongst all postpaid packs. Under this plan, the telco is offering 10GB of 3G and 4G data along with 100 messages.

Besides, it ships unlimited calling, subscription of Shaw Academy, and Airtel Xstream benefit. It also includes free access to Wynk Music. Apart from that, this pack features special benefits, where users can manage their incoming calls. This feature is known as Airtel Call Manager.

Airtel Rs. 399, Rs. 499, And Rs 1,599 Corporate Plans: Benefits

The second plan of Rs. 399 comes with 50GB 3G and 4G data. This plan also provides 100 messages and unlimited calling. This plan also ships Airtel Thanks benefit, Hello Tune, Wynk Music, and Shaw Academy.

Then, there's a plan of Rs. 499, where you get 100GB data along with unlimited calling. If we talk about its benefits, then the telco is offering Antivirus, Airtel

Xstream, and subscription to Wynk Music. Alongside this, the users will get access to Amazon Prime and ZEE5.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,599, where it is offering 500GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling. Besides, the plan offers Prime and ZEE5 subscription. It also provides access to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, and Antivirus.

Currently, Airtel is the only operator who is offering plans for its corporate clients. This shows that the operator wants to increase revenue from the enterprise segment. The company has designed these plans for every segment. So, we believe that these packs are good for those who are working from home, and want to enhance their connectivity during the lockdown.

