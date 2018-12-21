Airtel, Ericsson claim 500Mbps download speed on phones following LAA trial

India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Ericsson, today said that they have successfully conducted India's first trial of Licensed-Assisted Access (LAA) technology over a LIVE LTE network.

The trail which was conducted by in Delhi-NCR recorded speed over 500 Mbps were recorded on smartphones in an indoor environment.

In an outdoor environment, the peak download speed of more than 400Mbps was achieved with coverage of about 180 meters from the base station.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO - Bharti Airtel said: "Airtel has always led the introduction of cutting-edge network technologies to serve its customers. We are pleased to partner Ericsson to conduct India's first LAA trial, which is also a big step towards 5G and Gigabit networks. LAA is an important technology evolution that can truly unlock the power of 4G LTE networks by leveraging unutilized unlicensed spectrum."

LAA enables the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band in combination with the licensed spectrum. With this, the subscribers get a massively enhanced mobile broadband experience and ultra-fast speeds while operators make efficient use of unlicensed spectrum resources.

Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions, South East Asia, Oceania, and India at Ericsson states, "LAA is a key evolution of mobile technology and we are pleased to be partnering with Airtel to demonstrate the increased capacity, improved speeds and enhanced user experience through the combination of licensed and unlicensed spectrum."

LAA is a key technology as operators evolve their networks to achieve Gigabit LTE by opening up previously untapped resources of unlicensed spectrum delivering speeds once thought only possible over fiber.

"Airtel used one LTE 5 MHz carrier aggregated with three 20 MHz carriers of unlicensed spectrum. Together with 4CC carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, and 256 QAM technologies, the trial was conducted using Ericsson Radio System," the statement said.