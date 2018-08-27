Airtel expands its partnership with Netflix offers three month free subscription

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today announced an expansion of its partnership with video streaming giant Netflix in which subscribers of select Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three-month free subscription.

However post these three months, subscribers will be able to pay for their subscription using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill.

The telco also said subscribers not eligible for the gift will be able to sign up to Netflix through Airtel's apps and pay for their subscription using their bill.

"Affordable high-speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.

Meanwhile, the telco informed that the customers not on plans eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill.

Airtel will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks.

Bill Holmes, Global Head of Business Development for Netflix said, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airtel and combine the latest technologies and the best of entertainment. Be it Sacred Games, Ghoul or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we're bringing together Netflix's award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel's amazing mobile and broadband networks. Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid/home broadband bill."

The expanded partnership further strengthens Airtel's vast digital content portfolio on Airtel TV, which already offers over 10,000 plus movie and shows plus 375 plus LIVE TV channels.