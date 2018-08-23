Airtel partners with Nodwin Gaming to bring Singtel’s PVP eSports Championship 2018 to India

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Nodwin Gaming to organize the India qualifiers.

Sameer Batra, CEO-Content & Apps, Bharti Airtel said: "Youth in India, much like their counterparts across the world, are seeking new avenues of entertainment and e-sports as a category is seeing a great response from gaming enthusiasts in India. It gives us great pleasure to bring PVP eSports Championship 2018 to India that will offer e-sports gamers a platform to compete with their experienced counterparts at a global level."

The India leg of the tournament will kick-start from August 31st, where the registered participants will compete in the games, Arena of Valor and Dota 2.

Gaming enthusiasts can register via PVP esports website starting August 23rd to August 30th, 2018.

The event in India will be spread over 2 weeks and culminate in the selection of 2 teams (1 Dota & 1 AOV) that will go on to compete for finals in Singapore starting October 2, 2018.

Akshat Rathee, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Nodwin Gaming said, "The announcement of PVP Esports Championship presents a new opportunity for the Indian gamers. This tournament also provides the participants with a perfect competitive platform to test their skills against the best in the region."

Highlights

Championship registrations open 23rd August 2018 onwards.

Winners of India's leg will get a chance to compete for the grand prize of $300,000 in the finale to be organized in Singapore.