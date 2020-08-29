Airtel Extends Free Data Coupons Services To Three More Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

After announcing its plans to expand its broadband reach, Airtel has extended its free coupons facility to its prepaid packs. The company has added Rs. 289, Rs. 448, and Rs. 558 prepaid packs under that list. These packs offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Zee5 benefits.

Besides, the first two plans of Rs. 289 and Rs. 448 are offering two coupons of 1GB data for 28 days, while Rs. 599 prepaid pack is offering four coupons of 1GB data. This coupon is valid for 56 days. The offer is basically designed for prepaid customers.

However, to avail the free data coupons you need to check and recharge from the Airtel Thanks app. After that, you need to send a message to the operator from your Airtel number for the activation of the coupon that you have purchased from the 'My Coupon' section of the app.

Airtel Rs. 289, Rs. 448, And Rs. 599 Free Coupons: Details

Let's talk about Airtel Rs. 289 plan, where it is offering 1.5GB data and unlimited calling for 28 days. It ships Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription along with 400 live TV channels. This plan is also offering access to Wynk Music and online courses from Shaw Academy.

The Rs. 448 recharge plan is providing 100 messages per day, 1.5GB data daily, and unlimited calling (STD and roaming calls). This plan is valid for 28 days. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 599 plan, where the company is offering Rs. 400,000 insurance to Airtel customers.

But, customers have to enrol themselves before getting insurance. In fact, the company allows you to enrol themselves by sending a message via Thanks application. Secondly, customers are allowed to avail the services from the company's outlets. The operator has joined hands with Bharti AXA life insurance for providing the insurance.

