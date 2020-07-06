Airtel Extends One Bill Services To Hyderabad; Plans To Add More Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has recently launched its One Bill services in the country. The operator is providing several services under One bill, including broadband, landline, postpaid mobile, and Direct-to-Home (DTH). The company has started this One Bill services with few circles, and now it is expanding its reach to other parts as well.

The company has now added Hyderabad on the One Bill site, and users will now get unlimited data under this facility.

Airtel Plans Under One Bill Scheme

The telecom operator is providing four plans, and they are priced at Rs. 899, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 1,999. The Rs. 899 One Airtel plan is providing postpaid mobile services and DTH services in one bill. It includes one regular SIM and one-add SIM along with 75GB data. It gets you unlimited calling, including STD calls, and TV channels close to Rs. 350.

The second plan is available at Rs. 1,349, where you get four postpaid connections, including one regular SIM and three add-on SIM. It also ships 150GB data and TV channels worth Rs 350, while Rs. 1,499 is providing fibre, postpaid, and landline services under One Bill. The plan gets you unlimited data along with 20 Mbps speed. It ships unlimited calling and STD calling via landline facilities.

Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 1, 999, which ships postpaid, DTH, mobile services, and fibre services. This plan ships three connections, including one-regular SIM and two extra SIM. It offers 300GB data and DTH services close to Rs. 424.

Airtel Offering Free Xstream Box With One Plan

Apart from postpaid, DTH, and fibre services, the company is providing an Xstream set-top box of Rs. 3,999. But, to avail these services users need to deposit Rs. 1,500 and that will be refunded by the company after one year. The Xstream box runs Android 9.

It comes with Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play access. Moreover, Airtel is not charging any service charge for 12 months, if you install Xstream services.

In addition, it ships Amazon Prime subscription and Zee5. Notably, Airtel started these services with only 10 states, and now it is planning to more circles, such as Jaipur, Panchkula, Chandigarh, and Chennai.

