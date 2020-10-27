Airtel Eyes $1 Billion Cloud-Based Communication Platform; Joins Hands With Swiggy, Justdial News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has finally forayed into the cloud market with the launch of the business-centric Airtel IQ platform. Airtel IQ is basically a cloud-based platform, which offers customers secure communication. In fact, many companies like Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Rapido, and Swiggy have joined hands with Airtel IQ for the beta phase.

"Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels. With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform," Airtel said.

Notably, the Indian cloud market is likely to stand at $1 billion and will grow to 20 percent annually. Airtel IQ is expected to remove multiple communication for different channels. The newly launched platform is already available and runs on a pay-as-you-go model. Further, the platform has been developed by the company's in-house engineering.

Besides, the company claims that the platform is cost-efficient, secure, and robust. Additionally, the company expects that its new platform might save 30 to 40 percent cost of enterprises. "Natively integrated into telco-grade infrastructure and architected by top digital talent, Airtel IQ is robust, secure, cost-efficient, and intuitive," the telco said.

Airtel Might Improve ARPU And Revenue

Meanwhile, Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to post good results in Q2 2021, which means telecom operators might trim their losses this quarter due to more recharges and new additions. In fact, analysts close to the development said that Vi, Reliance Jio, and Airtel are likely to increase 1.3 percent, 4.6 percent, and 2.3 percent q-o-q, respectively.

Apart from increasing revenues via tariff plans, analysts said that the enterprise, home broadband subscribers, and improvement in the wireless segment might increase the consolidated revenue of Airtel. Furthermore, the new additions in the telecom and broadband segment might help Reliance Jio.

