Just In
- 43 min ago Redmi K30S With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
-
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Airtel Xstream Box Set-Top Box: Which One Is Better?
- 1 hr ago Skullcandy To Launch TWS Earphones With ANC And Wireless Charging In India: Amlan Bhattacharjya
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival celebrates ‘Happiness Upgrade Days Offers On Premium Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Not A Fan Of Alcohol? Here Are 10 Non-Alcoholic Substitutes For Wine
- Movies Khushbu Sundar Detained By Police While On Her Way To Protest Against VCK Chief’s Manusmriti Comment
- News COVID Face-Off: Consumers vs Brands
- Sports IPL 2020: MI vs RCB Preview: Rohit Sharma unlikely as Mumbai and Bangalore aim to secure play-off berth
- Finance MSCI to Tweak FOL In Indian Stocks; Huge Foreign Funds Expected
- Automobiles Okinawa Electric Scooter Festive Offers 2020: Assured Gift, Lucky Draw & More
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In November
- Education NEET Counselling Registration 2020: Check MCC NEET UG 2020 Registration Link
Airtel Eyes $1 Billion Cloud-Based Communication Platform; Joins Hands With Swiggy, Justdial
Airtel has finally forayed into the cloud market with the launch of the business-centric Airtel IQ platform. Airtel IQ is basically a cloud-based platform, which offers customers secure communication. In fact, many companies like Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Rapido, and Swiggy have joined hands with Airtel IQ for the beta phase.
"Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels. With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as Voice, SMS, IVR in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform," Airtel said.
Notably, the Indian cloud market is likely to stand at $1 billion and will grow to 20 percent annually. Airtel IQ is expected to remove multiple communication for different channels. The newly launched platform is already available and runs on a pay-as-you-go model. Further, the platform has been developed by the company's in-house engineering.
Besides, the company claims that the platform is cost-efficient, secure, and robust. Additionally, the company expects that its new platform might save 30 to 40 percent cost of enterprises. "Natively integrated into telco-grade infrastructure and architected by top digital talent, Airtel IQ is robust, secure, cost-efficient, and intuitive," the telco said.
Airtel Might Improve ARPU And Revenue
Meanwhile, Airtel and Reliance Jio are likely to post good results in Q2 2021, which means telecom operators might trim their losses this quarter due to more recharges and new additions. In fact, analysts close to the development said that Vi, Reliance Jio, and Airtel are likely to increase 1.3 percent, 4.6 percent, and 2.3 percent q-o-q, respectively.
Apart from increasing revenues via tariff plans, analysts said that the enterprise, home broadband subscribers, and improvement in the wireless segment might increase the consolidated revenue of Airtel. Furthermore, the new additions in the telecom and broadband segment might help Reliance Jio.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,989
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,988
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099