Airtel Offering Cashback Services To Its Prepaid Users Via Amazon Pay

Airtel has come up with a different strategy to offer benefits to its users. The company has announced the cashback offers on the prepaid recharges via Amazon Pay. This offer is specially designed for Amazon Prime members. Under this new offer, users can get cashback up to 50 percent on their prepaid recharges for up to Rs 40.

Notably, this a promotional offer and limited for a period of time until October 30, 2020. However, users can follow these steps to avail these benefits.

Step 1: First, you need to log-in to your Amazon Prime account to collect the reward.

Step 2: Once it is done users need to recharge their prepaid number via Amazon Pay.

Furthermore, the company has shared that users will get money in three days after making the transaction. Additionally, Airtel has shared that there is no promo code involved in this offer. In fact, the offer is available for Amazon Prime account users. Besides, Amazon on its website mentions that this offer is available for those who are using its payment option for all transactions.

Airtel And Other Operators Likely To Increase Tariff Prices

Meanwhile, a new report by research firm ICRA said Airtel, Reliance Jio, and other operators are likely to increase the prices of tariffs. The new development comes soon after the Supreme Court announced its verdict on the AGR dues.

"While the industry still grapples with elevated debt levels and weak debt coverage metrics, the last fiscal has witnessed some respite in terms of steady ARPU improvement driven mainly by the tariff hikes implemented in December 2019, the deleveraging measures are undertaken by the telcos, and moderation of capex intensity," said Anupama Arora, vice president and sector head of Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

