Airtel Increases Network Capacity To Handle Data Consumption News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching special benefits for its customers, Airtel is now increasing network capacity to handle the data consumptions. It said that the telco is offering a good network and connectivity to all during COVID-19 lockdown.

The telco intimated that it has already come up with different strategies to help its customers. The strategies include increasing the validity of prepaid plans and activating channels like grocery and pharmacies. The telco also has joined hands with HDFC, ICICI, Apollo, and Big Bazaar.

"We are now on Day 8 of the 21-day national lockdown. This is a situation none of us have confronted before...our network operating centers and data centers continue to be operational to ensure smooth functioning of the network, and our field staff continues to be on the road to ensure speedy provisioning of new connections and timely fixing of faults," Bharti Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal said. Apart from extending the validity, the operator is offering talk time of Rs. 10 to 80 million customers.

Airtel Digital TV Launches CuriosityStream Channel

Meanwhile, the operator has partnered with the CuriosityStream channel to offer premium content in India. The company will offer free to air channel under this partnership. The new channel will be available to all 16.5 million customers.

"We brought CuriosityStream content to India about six months back on our mobile platform," Sunil Taldar, CEO - DTH, Bharti Airtel said. The CuriosityStream channel will offer original shows and features. The CuriousityStream channel will be available on the AirtelXstream application.

Furthermore, the company has announced that it now offering four FTA channels. The four channels will be free from April 1 to May 31. For the unaware, currently, Airtel Digital TV is providing 648 channels, 86 HD channels, seven international, and four interactive channels.

Best Mobiles in India