Airtel Independence Day Offer 2018: How to get Rs. 250 cashback

As a part of the Independence Day offer, Airtel is offering customers a cashback on recharges and bill payments. The cashback of flat Rs. 250 is offered on recharges made using Airtel Payments Bank. This offer has been confirmed officially via a tweet posted by Airtel India on Twitter.

Airtel Independence Day cashback offer

Though the Rs. 250 Airtel cashback scheme is a part of the operator's Independence Day offer, it is not applicable for all users. The tweet reads that up to 300 users will stand a chance to win the cashback of Rs. 250 every hour. So the catch is that only select users who do bill payments and recharges through Airtel Payments Bank will get the cashback.

Notably, the Airtel Independence Day cashback offer is valid until August 15. Only those users who sign up for the Airtel Payments Bank service are eligible for a cashback. For the uninitiated, the Airtel Payments Bank is a standalone section in the Airtel app meant for recharges and bill payments. To use this service, users have to complete the eKYC registration.

100% cashback offer

Besides the flat Rs. 250 cashback offer, Airtel is running another cashback offer as well. Under this offer, subscribers who recharge for Rs. 399 can get 100% cashback. This offer is meant for the prepaid users who use the regular Airtel app for the recharge. Notably, the Rs. 399 prepaid plan offers 1.4GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, be it local, STD and roaming and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. However, the voice calls will be limited to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

The 100% cashback that is Rs. 399 will be app exclusive. It will be offered as 8 coupons each worth Rs. 50 once the recharge is successful.

In addition to this, the telco is also offering a cashback of Rs. 100 on all the transactions carried out using Airtel Money.

Revised postpaid plan

The Independence Day cashback offers soon come after the revision of the Rs. 399 postpaid plan from the telco. The Rs. 399 postpaid plan was revised to offer 20GB of additional data for a year at no additional cost. The plan also comes with the data rollover facility letting users carry forward the unused data to the next filling cycle.