Airtel Introduces 'Smart Bytes' Broadband Data Add-On Plans Starting At Rs. 99

Airtel has come up with a new offer called 'Smart Bytes' add-on plans for its broadband users. The new plans start from Rs 99 and go up to Rs 1,499. Offering internet at the same high data speed as the primary plan.

Smart Bytes functions as internet usage manager and will also make users aware that how much of the data is left on their account.

Here Are The Details of Airtel's Smart Bytes Plans:

The first and the cheapest plans start at Rs.99 where Airtel is offering 5GB of add-on data to broadband users, reports TelecomTalk.

The 15GB additional data will be available at Rs. 199, while the 25GB additional data is available at Rs. 299. Users can also subscribe to 50GB and 90GB of add-on data for Rs. 499 and Rs.799 Smart Bytes plans.

Lastly, the most expensive plan comes for a price of Rs 1,499 and will offer users access to a total of 200GB of additional data.

Airtel has also extended its #AirtelThanks benefits to 'V-Fiber' home broadband subscribers offering three months subscription of Netflix, one year Amazon Prime membership with online shopping benefits, and access to Premium content from ZEE5.

Merger Between Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV

Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV have reached an agreement regarding the merger of the DTH companies, reports ET.

According to a report, a formal announcement from the companies can be expected in the period of four to six weeks.

To recall, Airtel and Dish TV entered the merger talks, soon after Reliance Jio acquired major stakes in Hathway Cable & Datacom and DEN Networks, to reach 24 million homes in over 750 cities across the country.

Our thoughts

Despite the fact, that there is no lack of attractive broadband plans in the market, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has distributed free bonus data over-and-above fixed monthly data.

But now the situation has changed, as Reliance Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber services in India. So ahead of its release, broadband players are offering various benefits and bonus data to keep their subscriber base intact.

