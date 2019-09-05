Just In
Don't Miss
- News SC allows Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija to travel to Srinagar to meet her
- Movies Love Action Drama Twitter Review: Here's What Audiences Feel About The Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Movie!
- Sports Gone in under 10 minutes! 48,000 Nadal Vs Federer tickets, set to break the attendance record for a tennis match
- Finance US Announces Sanctions On Iranian Oil Shipping Network
- Education Teacher's Day 2019: Google Tributes Teachers With Animated Doodle
- Automobiles Delhi Man Issued Challan Worth Rs 23,000 For Violating Traffic Rules: No License Helmet & Documents
- Lifestyle Gonorrhoea: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Airtel Introduces Three Long-Term Plans Starting At Rs. 597
The tariff war among the telecom operators is not going to end soon, as almost all telecom players are constantly revising their plans to make them more attractive for the customers. In fact, Airtel has one of the best curated prepaid portfolios amongst all telecom operators. The operator is also providing long-term prepaid plans, which are specially designed for voice-oriented users. Today, we are going to give you a complete list of Airtel's long term prepaid recharge plans.
Here Are The Details:
Airtel Rs. 597 Prepaid Plan
The first and the most affordable plan start at Rs. 597, where Airtel is offering 6GB data, for 169 days (almost close to six months). Also, the plan offers unlimited call benefits and 300 SMS per 28 days. Notably, the Rs. 597 recharge plan also gives access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Norton Mobile Security for a year. However, there is a catch. This plan can vary depending on the region.
Airtel Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan
The second Rs. 998 prepaid plan comes with a long validity period of 336 days (close to 11months). Similar to the Rs. 597 plan, this plan comes with unlimited calling benefit. This plan also carries 300 SMS per day benefits along with12GB of data for the entire validity period.
In addition, this plan provides Premium subscription to Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security for one year.
Airtel Rs. 1699 Prepaid Plan
The third and the last Rs. 1699 prepaid long term plan offers daily data and unlimited calling benefits. The plans come with 365 days (one year) validity along with 1.4GB daily data benefit. Besides, this plan also includes 100 SMS per day, subscription of Airtel Xstream services, Wynk Movies, and free subscription of Norton Mobile Security.
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
49,000
-
1,04,900
-
17,990
-
13,797
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,070
-
21,790
-
21,999
-
37,999
-
32,550
-
19,000
-
19,999
-
15,999
-
52,999
-
16,999
-
37,999