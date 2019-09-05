ENGLISH

    The tariff war among the telecom operators is not going to end soon, as almost all telecom players are constantly revising their plans to make them more attractive for the customers. In fact, Airtel has one of the best curated prepaid portfolios amongst all telecom operators. The operator is also providing long-term prepaid plans, which are specially designed for voice-oriented users. Today, we are going to give you a complete list of Airtel's long term prepaid recharge plans.

    Airtel Introduces Three Long-Term Plans Starting At Rs. 597

     

    Here Are The Details:

    Airtel Rs. 597 Prepaid Plan

    The first and the most affordable plan start at Rs. 597, where Airtel is offering 6GB data, for 169 days (almost close to six months). Also, the plan offers unlimited call benefits and 300 SMS per 28 days. Notably, the Rs. 597 recharge plan also gives access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Norton Mobile Security for a year. However, there is a catch. This plan can vary depending on the region.

    Airtel Rs. 998 Prepaid Plan

    The second Rs. 998 prepaid plan comes with a long validity period of 336 days (close to 11months). Similar to the Rs. 597 plan, this plan comes with unlimited calling benefit. This plan also carries 300 SMS per day benefits along with12GB of data for the entire validity period.

    In addition, this plan provides Premium subscription to Airtel Xstream app, Wynk Music and Norton Mobile Security for one year.

    Airtel Rs. 1699 Prepaid Plan

    The third and the last Rs. 1699 prepaid long term plan offers daily data and unlimited calling benefits. The plans come with 365 days (one year) validity along with 1.4GB daily data benefit. Besides, this plan also includes 100 SMS per day, subscription of Airtel Xstream services, Wynk Movies, and free subscription of Norton Mobile Security.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
