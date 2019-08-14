Airtel Plans With No Daily Data Cap: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is doing everything to survive in the highly competitive telecom market. Besides, launching new plans for its prepaid users daily at all price point, the telco has joined hands with many OTT players to attract customers. So, today we have handpicked those plans from Airtel that comes with no daily data cap.

Here Are The Details:

Airtel Rs. 97 Prepaid Plan

The Rs. 97 prepaid plan offers 2GB data and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. It also offers 100 SMSs per day all throughout the validity of 14 days.

However, there is a catch as this plan is available only available in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana and Karnataka circles. Airtel launched this plan last year with 1.5GB of data and 350 minutes of voice calling. But now it is listed as "Special Recharge-STV Combo".

Airtel Rs. 129 Plan

The Rs. 129 plans provide 2GB data, unlimited calling, and 100SMS messages daily for 28 days. Under this plan, Airtel is offering benefits like Airtel TV and Wynk Music for free. Earlier this prepaid plan used to offer 1GB of 4G data, and 100SMS messages per day.

Airtel Rs. 148 Plan

Airtel has also introduced a new Rs. 148 prepaid plan where the company is providing 3GB of data along with unlimited voice calling STD and 100 SMS messages per day for 28 days. Also, the plan offers access to the Airtel TV app as well as Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs. 597 Plan

Airtel has also launched a new long-validity prepaid plan with 10GB data for 168 days. The plan has been priced at Rs 597 where the customer will get unlimited local, STD mobile calls along with 10GB data for 168 days.

Airtel Rs 998 Plan

This plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls within India without any FUP. It also ships with 12GB of data for the entire validity period. Customers recharging with this prepaid plan will also get 300 SMSes every month and the SMS benefit will be renewed for every 28 days.

Also, it offers a subscription of Wynk Music and Airtel TV Premium, Norton Mobile Security for a year, and 4G device cashback up to Rs 2,000.

