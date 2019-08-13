ENGLISH

    No Plans to Sell Stake: Airtel

    By
    |

    Airtel has finally denied a news report that there was any proposal to sell any stake in the company. The declaration was made in response to a report in ET that Softbank is likely to acquire a stake in Airtel.

    In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company clarified that at this juncture, there is no proposal for sale of a stake in Bharti Airtel, either directly or indirectly.

    The statement goes on to say that the story covered by the media house was nothing more than a "speculative news item".

    The statement comes a week after ET reported that Sunil Mittal owned Bharti Airtel had applied for approval of 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment as promoter companies under Bharti Airtel and other companies like Singtel could be planning to infuse capital into the Bharti Telecom holding company.

    According to a report, Singtel owns 48 percent in Bharti Telecom and the rest of the stake is held by Mittal's including some foreign entity. Bharti Telecom owns about only 41 percent in Airtel. And if there is an infusion of equity in Airtel parent company, then foreign investments in the company would increase to 85 percent. However, this would require government approval.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
