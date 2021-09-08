Just In
Airtel Introduces Xstream Mobile Pack For iOS Users; Offering 15GB Data For 30 Days
After revising DTH services, Airtel has again revised its Xsteam services in the country. The Airtel Xstream services are designed to offer content to its users, including TV shows, movies, news, and more. Now, the company has launched a new pack for all Xstream subscribers.
The second-largest telecom operator has launched Xstream Mobile Pack, where users will get data benefits for 30 days and a subscription to one channel that is listed on the Xstream services.
Airtel Xstream Benefits
Under Xstream Mobile Pack, users will get 15GB of data for 30 days. In addition, the Airtel Xstream Services allows users to watch content in several languages, such as English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi, Hindi, and Tamil.
Besides, the platform is providing content from apps like Shorts TV, Eros Now, Mubi, and EpicON. The Airtel Xstream platform allows users to watch content from all apps. In fact, users can watch their favorite movies and shows via Airtel Xstream App.
Airtel Xstream Mobile Pack Availability
However, there is a catch. The newly launched services are only available for iOS users, reports Telecomtalk. The report said that services are not available for Android users. Besides, the Airtel Xstream users are allowed to download the content on their devices.
Furthermore, the app allows you to purchase paid applications, including Nammaflix, Shorts TV, Divo, Shemaroo, EpicON, Dollywood Play, Ultra, Mubi, and Eros Now. It is worth noting that the company has not announced the price of the newly launched pack and when it is going to be available for Android users.
However, we expect that soon the company will make some announcements on the same and soon open the same services for the Android users as millions of smartphone users are on the same platform.
It is important to note that Airtel is looking for ways to increase its revenue, which is why it is likely to increase the prices of its plans. Airtel is also launching new strategies to lure the existing users so that they can start spending on high-end packs. For the unaware, Airtel is looking for a relief package from the Department of Telecommunication.
