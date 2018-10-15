ENGLISH

Airtel join hands with NDTV to offer exclusive content on Airtel TV

The eight fresh hours of programming every day are created and streamed using best-in-class technology

    Bharti Airtel announced its partnership with NDTV to launch NDTV Hop for world's first LIVE channel for smartphones available entirely in portrait (vertical) mode with exclusive content for Airtel TV users.

    NDTV HOP will offer users instant access to digital content covering the latest from News, Bollywood, Auto, Technology, Pop-Culture, Online Deals, Fashion and much more, a statement issued by the telecom service provider.

    "We are delighted to join hands with NDTV to launch world's first LIVE channel for smartphones. Today's tech-savvy millennial wants to consume digital content on the go and our tie-up with NDTV is aimed at facilitating just that. Our deep understanding of customer's content consumption preferences coupled with NDTV's expertise is sure to create an enjoyable experience for users," Sameer Batra, CEO - Content, and Apps, Bharti Airtel said.

    The statement added that the eight fresh hours of programming every day are created and streamed using best-in-class technology and users can experience a lot of firsts including interactivity, multiple-streams and being able to click and buy products they like.

    This channel will be exclusively available to Airtel TV app users and will also be available for download as an app on both iOS and Android.

    "NDTV is valued and recognized for creating and launching terrific new content in the online space. This partnership with Airtel allows us to use to dream potential the possibilities of digital and telecom technology," said Suparna Singh, Group CEO, NDTV. "We know younger users want great content on the small screen. This is original content for them, not replicated or ported from other platforms. It's very exciting to be rolling this out at this time in India."

