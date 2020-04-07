Airtel Launches Home Plans; Offering Three Services Under One Bill News oi-Priyanka Dua

To go neck to neck with Reliance Jio, Airtel has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited services in India. The Airtel Home services have been launched in five cities, and it includes services like DTH, Mobile, and Broadband under one bill.

The telco has launched three plans, where it is offering three benefits under one bill. The first plan is priced at Rs. 899, where you also get access to Amazon Prime. At present, this service is available in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Kharar, and Zirakpur.

Airtel Home Plans: Details

Currently, the operator is providing three plans which start from Rs. 899, Rs. 1399, and Rs. 1899 plan. The first plan is named as "DTH + Postpaid" and it ships only two services. It includes 140 SD and HD channels. Besides, users will get 75GB data, unlimited data, and 100 messages per day. In addition, Rs. 199 postpaid add-on pack provides 10GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1399 Fiber+ Postpaid plan. The plan offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speed along with unlimited calling benefits. Also, the user will get 10GB, 100 messages, and unlimited calling at Rs. 199 add-on connection.

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1899. The All in One Plan offers four services such as DTH, Broadband, postpaid, and two postpaid add-ons. This plan also offers 140 SD and HD channels along with 75GB data, unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, while the add-on connection will 10GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to both.

Besides, the company has announced that it is offering special benefits to its postpaid customers. The special or additional benefits are worth Rs 3,500. This includes free service visits, long warranty, especially on DTH boxes and a free Wi-Fi router. It also ships Airtel Xstream and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 2997.

Best Mobiles in India