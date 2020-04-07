Just In
- 24 min ago TCL 10L, TCL 10 5G, TCL 10 Pro Launched With Quad Rear Cameras
-
- 37 min ago Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free; Sees 95 Percent More Traffic From India
- 46 min ago Honor 30 Series TENNA Certification Reveals Major Hardware Details
- 51 min ago Google Pixel 4 To Get Eyes Open Feature For Face Unlock With April 2020 Android Security Patch
Don't Miss
- News Reserves put on high alert after Bronx tiger tests positive for COVID-19
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Plays Chess With Son Amid Lockdown; Compares The Game With Fight Against COVID-19
- Lifestyle Pink Moon 2020: Know What Is Super Pink Moon And When You Can Watch It In India
- Sports Dane Paterson closing on finalising Kolpak deal to play in England
- Automobiles Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200R, & 200S Discontinued: Removed From Official Website
- Finance Rupee Trades Higher At 75.86 To US Dollar
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In April
Airtel Launches Home Plans; Offering Three Services Under One Bill
To go neck to neck with Reliance Jio, Airtel has finally announced the launch of its much-awaited services in India. The Airtel Home services have been launched in five cities, and it includes services like DTH, Mobile, and Broadband under one bill.
The telco has launched three plans, where it is offering three benefits under one bill. The first plan is priced at Rs. 899, where you also get access to Amazon Prime. At present, this service is available in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Kharar, and Zirakpur.
Airtel Home Plans: Details
Currently, the operator is providing three plans which start from Rs. 899, Rs. 1399, and Rs. 1899 plan. The first plan is named as "DTH + Postpaid" and it ships only two services. It includes 140 SD and HD channels. Besides, users will get 75GB data, unlimited data, and 100 messages per day. In addition, Rs. 199 postpaid add-on pack provides 10GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day.
Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1399 Fiber+ Postpaid plan. The plan offers 500GB data at 100Mbps speed along with unlimited calling benefits. Also, the user will get 10GB, 100 messages, and unlimited calling at Rs. 199 add-on connection.
Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1899. The All in One Plan offers four services such as DTH, Broadband, postpaid, and two postpaid add-ons. This plan also offers 140 SD and HD channels along with 75GB data, unlimited calling and 100 messages per day, while the add-on connection will 10GB data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling to both.
Besides, the company has announced that it is offering special benefits to its postpaid customers. The special or additional benefits are worth Rs 3,500. This includes free service visits, long warranty, especially on DTH boxes and a free Wi-Fi router. It also ships Airtel Xstream and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs. 2997.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
13,970
-
82,999
-
9,535
-
8,999