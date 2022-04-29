Airtel Launches New Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan With Free Amazon Prime Membership For 84 Days News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Airtel offers several prepaid plans including monthly, 56 days, and more. Now, the telco has introduced a new Rs. 999 prepaid plan in India. The new plan comes with unlimited local, STD calling, 100 SMS per day and a daily data of 2.5GB for 84 days. Apart from this, users will get free Amazon Prime membership. Let's take a look at the offerings of the Airtel new prepaid plan.

Airtel's New Rs. 999 Prepaid Plan Explained

The new Rs. 999 prepaid plan of Airtel comes with a validity for 84 days. The plan is now live on the official site of telecom operator, Airtel Thanks app, and other recharge mediums. The Airtel's new Rs. 999 prepaid plan is offering unlimited local and STD calling, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB data per day for a period of 84 days. There is an Amazon Prime membership for 84 days at no extra cost.

For the unaware, Amazon India increased its subscription price by up to 50 percent. The quarterly plan costs Rs. 459, which you can get free in your prepaid plan. However, the OTT platform is also offering a monthly plan priced at Rs. 179, while the annual plan costs Rs. 1,499.

In addition, users will also get a subscription to one premium Airtel Xstream channel of their choice (SonyLiv, Hoichoi, ErosNow, LionsGatePlay, ManoramaMAX), three months of Apollo Circle membership, Shaw Academy courses, Hello tunes, and Wynk Music.

It is also important to note that, after the 100 SMS limit, the charging will be Rs. 1 for local messages, while Rs. 1.5 for per STD SMS. Also, post daily quota usage data speed will be up to 64Kbps.

Additionally, the telco recently revised validity of Amazon Prime membership that is available with its Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans. These plans are now offering free Amazon Prime membership for six months, while they used to offer one-year of free Amazon Prime membership. To know detailed about these postpaid plans, you can visit to our previous story.

Best Mobiles in India