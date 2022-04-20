ENGLISH

    Airtel Revises Its Four Postpaid Plans: Check Here All Details

    By
    |

    Airtel has revised validity of Amazon Prime membership that is available with its Rs. 499, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans. The telco was previously offering one-year of free Amazon Prime membership with all these four plans. Now, users will get Prime access for six months. However, other offerings of these four plans remain the same.

     
    Airtel Revises Its Four Postpaid Plans

    The change has been started on April 1. If you have recharged the aforementioned plans after April 1, 2022, you will get new revised offers. However, if you recharged before April 1, you will still get the benefit of one-year of Amazon Prime access.

    Airtel Rs. 499 Plan

    Under Rs. 499 plan, you'll get unlimited voice calls (Local + STD + Roaming), a monthly data of 75GB with rollover up to 200GB, and 100 SMS/day (Local + STD + Roaming) thereafter 10p/SMS.

    Airtel Rs. 999 Plan

    The Airtel Rs. 999 plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB, and 100 SMS/day.

    Airtel Rs. 1,199 Plan

    The Airtel 1,199 plan offers 150GB monthly data with a rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and 2 free add-on regular voice connections for family members.

    Airtel Rs. 1,599 Plan

    This plan is offering 3 free add-on regular voice connections for family members, 250GB monthly data, and 100 SMS/day. Apart from this, all these plans now include 6 months of free Amazon Prime membership, 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription, Shaw academy Lifetime access, and Wynk premium. Additionally, Both the Airtel Rs. 1,199 and Rs. 1,599 plans also offer Netflix Basic and Standard monthly subscription, respectively.

    Reasons Behind Decreasing Of Validity Period

    Airtel did not share any reasons for reducing the validity period. One of the possible reasons might be the price hike for Amazon Prime. Amazon India increased the subscription price by up to 50 percent. The monthly plan costs Rs. 179, Rs. 459 for the quarterly plan. Lastly, the annual plan costs Rs. 1,499 instead of its previous price of Rs. 999.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 17:44 [IST]
