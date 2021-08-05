Airtel Launches Office Internet Services; Partners With Google Cloud And Cisco News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has announced the launch of new services in the country. The Airtel Office Internet has been launched for small businesses and tech startups. The new plans have been launched in partnership with Cisco and Google Cloud and it starts from 999, where users will get add-on services, including parallel ringing and Static IPs.

Airtel Office Internet Plans

The main aim to launch these plans is to increase digital adoption in small enterprises. These plans will offer a solution like one bill, where users will get FTTH broadband, 1Gbps speed, and unlimited local/ STD calls. It includes parallel ringing along with Static IPs.

In addition, users will get complimentary Google Workspace licenses, which will allow them to access Gmail for professional communication. The company offers seven plans that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 3,999, Rs. 6,999, and Rs. 9,999.

The first plan will cost you Rs. 499, where users will get 40 Mbps speed and is known as Basic. The Rs. 799 plan offers 100 Mbps speed, DNS Security by Cisco, and parallel ringing services.

The Rs. 999 provides 200 Mbps speed, devices security up two devices by Kaspersky licenses, Airtel BlueJeans, Google Workspace DNS Security by Cisco, parallel ringing services, and one static IP for free.

The Rs. 1,499 plan offers 300 Mbps speed, devices security, access to BlueJeans, Google Workspace, DNS Security by Cisco, parallel ringing services, and one static IP. On the other hand, the other three plans are priced at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 6,999, and Rs. 9,999.

These plans provide 1 Gbps speed, security up to four, 10, and 20 devices, subscription to apps like Google Workspace, DNS Security by Cisco, parallel ringing services, one static IP address, and access to the BlueJeans app.

Why Are Telcos Looking At Enterprises Segment?

It is important to note that Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio start looking at small businesses along with start-ups so that they can earn money from them. In addition, telcos are looking at ways to raise their average revenue per user, which is why they start focussing on these firms.

This seems fair enough as the current situation demand and requires a change of strategy, this is why we believe that telcos might come up with new packs to increase their revenues.

