Airtel Launches Plans For Corporate Users; Offers Free Hotspot Device Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel is going an extra mile to help its users during a lockdown. The telco has launched offers for its prepaid users, such as free talk time. However, the operator has now come up with a new strategy for its enterprise segment. The telco has launched work from home plans for its corporate users.

"We at Airtel Business want to extend our support in adopting robust and flexible business continuity arrangements to continue to communicate and collaborate securely, through bandwidth upgrades, work-from-home solutions based on DSL and 4G, Collaboration services and security solutions," the telco said on its website.

The newly launched corporate plan is priced at Rs. 3,999, where you get hotspot device with corporate Mi-Fi along with 50GB data per month. It also ships 100 free messages, reports Telecomtalk. The other plan is priced at Rs. 1,099, which offers a router along with unlimited calling.

Apart from that, the company is offering a SIM connection at Rs.399, where the customer will get 50GB data, while the top-up plan offers 35GB data at Rs. 200. Besides, the company has joined hands with the Zoom application for video conferencing. The company has also introduced plans for its postpaid users, which are priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 1,599.

Meanwhile, Airtel Payment Bank has launched a dedicated section where you can donate money for coronavirus patients. The payment bank has also joined with Bharti AXA General Insurance where it is offering insurance cover to COVID 19 patients. The policy provides insurance in two ways i.e monthly and fixed lump sum amount.

Besides, the company has joined hands with Apollo 24/7, where users can ask questions related to symptoms of the virus. In addition, the Airtel Thanks app helps you to generate your risk score and suggest some measures which will help you to stay healthy at this point.

