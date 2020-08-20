Airtel Launches Rs. 448 And Rs. 599 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hostar VIP Subscription News oi-Priyanka Dua

Disney+ Hotstar platform has become very popular in the country. In fact, both Reliance Jio and Airtel have recently announced their partnership with the OTT platform. Similarly, Airtel has again announced the launch of a two new plan, where it is offering Disney+ Hotstar, unlimited calling benefits along with daily data internet to its customers. The operator has launched Rs. 599 and Rs. 448 prepaid plan.

Airtel Offering Disney+ Hotstar With Newly Launched Plans: Price And Benefits

The first pack of Rs. 448 is offering 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling for 28 days. This pack is also ship 100 messages and Disney+ Hotstar subscription. However, this plan is a little expensive than the Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 339, where you get 3GB data daily for the same period.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 599, which ships 2GB data every day for 56 days. This plan is also providing 100 messages, Thanks benefits, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Wynk music app subscription. Besides, users will get Rs. 150 cashback FASTag along with free courses from Shaw Academy.

Airtel Upgrades Rs. 401 Disney+ Hotstar Pack: Here Are All Details

Meanwhile, the operator has upgraded its Rs. 401 Disney+ Hotstar VIP Plan. The telecom operator is now providing 30GB data as against 3GB data earlier. This means Airtel is offering 10 times extra data more for 28 days. Apart from launching and upgrading its plans, Airtel has announced a new offer, where it is providing the benefit of the Premium plan for 365 days. This offer is specially designed for its existing DTH customers. In fact, the company is sending a message about the activation of services.

The text message says that users will get 1000+ movies and TV Shows under the new scheme. On the other hand, the company has not given any clarity that this benefit is available for all its users or not.

