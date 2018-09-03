ENGLISH

Airtel launches Rs 449 prepaid plan with 140GB data to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel has announced a new prepaid plan of Rs 449 to take on Reliance Jio plan. All you need to know about the offering of this new plan.

    Airtel seems to be very aggressive about its new postpaid and prepaid plans to take on Jio's market. The telco always claims to be the best-in-class network and 4G data speed. Now the company has decided to take on Reliance Jio's two popular plans. Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 449 with 2GB per day data, according to TelecomTalks.

    Airtel launches Rs 449 prepaid plan with 140GB data to take on Jio

    The Rs 499 Airtel prepaid plans come with a validity of 70 days and altogether gives 140GB data benefit, with a FUP of 2GB per day. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, Jio also comes with a long-term validity plan with the same price. Jio's plan of Rs 499 comes with a validity of 91 days and offers 136GB of 4G data.

    Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid plan also takes on Reliance Jio's Rs 448 plan, which comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB per day data. Both the plans offer unlimited calls as per TRAI and 100 SMS per day benefits.

    Recently Airtel announced its international roaming packs for its prepaid subscriber for 20 countries, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. The international roaming packs start from Rs 196. These packs come with limited local calling, incoming calls and outgoing calls to India.

    The Rs 196 plans offer 20 minutes for seven days of validity. The Rs 296 offers 40minutes for 30 days of validity, and Rs 446 will give you 75minutes for 90 days of validity.

    Airtel launches Rs 449 prepaid plan with 140GB data to take on Jio

    The plans will be available for customers travelling following countries.

    UAE
    Nepal
    Bangladesh
    Saudi Arabia
    Qatar, Kuwait
    Malaysia, Singapore
    Sri Lanka
    Bahrain
    Canada
    Germany
    Australia
    Hong Kong
    France
    Netherlands
    Thailand

    Recently the company announced an expansion of its partnership with video streaming giant Netflix in which subscribers of select Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three-month free subscription.

    Meanwhile, the telco informed that the customers not on plans eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
