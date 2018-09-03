Airtel launches Rs 449 prepaid plan with 140GB data to take on Reliance Jio

Airtel seems to be very aggressive about its new postpaid and prepaid plans to take on Jio's market. The telco always claims to be the best-in-class network and 4G data speed. Now the company has decided to take on Reliance Jio's two popular plans. Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 449 with 2GB per day data, according to TelecomTalks.

The Rs 499 Airtel prepaid plans come with a validity of 70 days and altogether gives 140GB data benefit, with a FUP of 2GB per day. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, Jio also comes with a long-term validity plan with the same price. Jio's plan of Rs 499 comes with a validity of 91 days and offers 136GB of 4G data.

Airtel's Rs 499 prepaid plan also takes on Reliance Jio's Rs 448 plan, which comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB per day data. Both the plans offer unlimited calls as per TRAI and 100 SMS per day benefits.

Recently Airtel announced its international roaming packs for its prepaid subscriber for 20 countries, which includes the United States, the United Kingdom, and China. The international roaming packs start from Rs 196. These packs come with limited local calling, incoming calls and outgoing calls to India.

The Rs 196 plans offer 20 minutes for seven days of validity. The Rs 296 offers 40minutes for 30 days of validity, and Rs 446 will give you 75minutes for 90 days of validity.

The plans will be available for customers travelling following countries.

UAE

Nepal

Bangladesh

Saudi Arabia

Qatar, Kuwait

Malaysia, Singapore

Sri Lanka

Bahrain

Canada

Germany

Australia

Hong Kong

France

Netherlands

Thailand

Recently the company announced an expansion of its partnership with video streaming giant Netflix in which subscribers of select Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive a three-month free subscription.

Meanwhile, the telco informed that the customers not on plans eligible for this gift will also be able to sign up or upgrade to eligible Airtel plans to claim this gift and pay for Netflix using their Airtel bill.