Airtel launches Rs. 76 plan, offers local and STD calls at 60 paise per minute

This new plan comes under existing Rs. 178, Rs. 229, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559 recharge options.

    Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel has come up with a new plan of Rs 76 under its First Recharge (FRC) portfolio.

    Airtel launches Rs. 76 plan

     

    The new plan by Airtel offers 100 MB of 3G / 4G data for a period of 28 days along with Rs. 26 of talk time. In addition to that, both local and STD calls are charged at 60 paise per minute, as per Telecomtalk report.

    However, this plan is only for new subscribers.

    For those who are not aware, this new plan comes under existing Rs. 178, Rs. 229, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559 recharge options.

    To begin with, Rs 178 offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls, and 100 SMS messages, while Rs 229 provides 1.4 GB of data per day and 100 SMS per day.

    Furthermore, Rs. 344, Rs. 495, and Rs. 559 recharge options, offers 2GB and 1.4 GB data for 28, 84 and 90 days respectively.

    Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel said that it has rolled out its latest 4G services in the remote geography of Hayuliang (Anjaw District) in Arunachal Pradesh.

    This will allow customers in 100 villages across the Hayuliang region. will be able to enjoy fast data experience on the Airtel network, the company said in a statement.

    Airtel also said that it plans to gradually expand its 4G services to other parts of the district. The rollout, which is part of Project Leap - Airtel's network transformation initiative, is a testament to the company's network execution capabilities.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
