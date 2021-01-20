Just In
Airtel Launches Rs. 78 And Rs. 248 Prepaid Plans; Offering Wynk Premium Subscription
After joining hands with Amazon for Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel has now come with a new bundled prepaid plan. Under this new plan, users will get Wynk Premium bundled prepaid plans with Rs. 78 and Rs. 248 prepaid plans, which will allow you to access the Wynk application to Airtel users.
Airtel Rs. 78 And Rs. 248 Prepaid Plan Details
The first plan of Rs. 78 plan is offering one month access to the Wynk Music app along with ad-free music, unlimited song download, and 5GB data. This pack will be valid until your existing pack lasts. The Rs. 248 plan is also providing access to Wynk Premium for one year, unlimited song download, 25GB data access, and ad-free music. This pack is also valid until your existing pack lasts.
The telecom operator has also launched Wynk premium packs within Airtel Digital Store for one month Rs. 49 and Rs. 299 for one year. This clearly shows that Airtel is planning to become more powerful in digital services and to give a tough fight to Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio. Also, Wynk Music is known as the most famous music apps in the country, and it is serving 59 million customers.
Airtel Offering Data Upto 4GB With Some Prepaid Plans
Meanwhile, the telecom operator is offering 1.5GB data, 2GB, and 3GB data daily with Rs. 399, Rs. 449, and Rs. 558 prepaid plans. These packs are valid for 56 days. Coming to the plan that lasts 84 days, these packs are priced at Rs. 598 and Rs. 698. These packs ships 1.5GB and 2GB of data daily. In fact, the company said that these plans can provide 6GB data coupons too.
