    Airtel Launches Secure Cybersecurity Solution For Business Customers, Invests Rs.100 Crore

    By
    |

    After launching plans and video conferencing app, Airtel has announced the launch of cybersecurity solutions for its business customers. The company has joined hands with four firms, such as Radware, Forcepoint, Cisco, and VMware. Through this partnership, Airtel now can offer analysis, investigation of malicious code, and advanced monitoring. This will protect the users' data automatically.

    Airtel Launches Secure Cybersecurity Solution For Business Customers

     

    "At Airtel, we constantly ask our customers what more can we do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. Through these conversations, we have heard that cybersecurity is a critical requirement. Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said.

    Apart from these partnerships, the company has announced the launch of the Security Intelligence Centre. The security center is located in Delhi and will have AI and ML tools. Furthermore, this facility will provide 24/ 7 tracking services to businesses of all sizes, including small and medium.

    Airtel Invests Rs. 100 In Setting Up Centre

    Meanwhile, the company has invested Rs. 100 crore in setting up the security center. "We have the financial discipline for our business and at the same time, we don't shy away from making fresh investments. We will keep making investments in tech, people, tools, and partnerships. We have made investments already and will continue to invest as business scales," Vittal added.

    Apart from joining hands with these players, Airtel has joined hands with STL to build optical fiber in 10 telecom circles. The new partnership will also allow Airtel to offer improved connectivity and reduced latency. The company has announced this partnership after TRAI introduced the consultation paper, which says that there is a slow growth of broadband services in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 17:42 [IST]
