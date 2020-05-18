Airtel Launches Work@Home Solutions For Corporates News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching several plans for prepaid customers, Airtel is now bringing benefits for the enterprise sector. This new work@Home initiative allows customers to customize their plans as per their needs. It includes benefits under its all segments.

The new plan comes after the government has announced some relaxation in the lockdown. However, the centre is still in favour for work from home concept. Under this initiative, Airtel is offering high- speed up to 1 Gbps, 4G data SIM along with G Suite pack, and MPLS over 4G.

"Airtel is offering priority 4G network to all its Platinum corporate postpaid customers and cutting edge voice over Wi-Fi (VoWifi) technology to provide superior indoor coverage," Airtel said. Apart from that, the company has announced that it is offering Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Provider provisioned VPN, and Zoom.

List of All Airtel Work From Home Plans For Corporates

The first plan in this list is priced at Rs. 399, where it is providing 50GB data and access to G Suite application, while to-up of Rs. 200 offers 35GB data. Besides, the company is offering three more plans for its users. The plans are priced at Rs. Rs 299, Rs 499, and Rs. 1,599. These packs are under the affordable segment.

The company has also launched a plan at Rs. 3,999, which is valid for 12 months. The plan ships Mi-Fi, hotspot device, and it offers 50GB data every month. It also includes 100 messages. Secondly, there is a plan for Rs. 1,099, where Airtel is providing unlimited calls and free router.

Airtel Launches Yearly Pack

Meanwhile, Airtel has announced the launch of a new prepaid yearly plan to compete with Jio's newly launched plan. The Rs. 2, 498 plan offers unlimited calling, including STD calls. It also ships messages and 2GB data per day for 365 days.

The telco is also offering anti-virus, free hello tunes, and cashback on FASTag. It includes content from Airtel Xstream and access to Wynk Music. But, still, if we compare this plan with Jio's Rs. 2,399 plan, then it is big costly as both plans are offering similar benefits.

