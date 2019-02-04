ENGLISH

Airtel loses 49 million customers in Q3: Report

Africa revenues grew by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y led by strong growth in data.

    After posting a net profit of Rs 86 crore in the third quarter, Sunil Mittal led Bharti Airtel expects that more "low-end" subscribers to leave its network, PTI reported.

    "This quarter we lost 49 million customers which are marginal customers and which were giving us largely incoming only revenue. Definition of the customer is now revenue earning customers from service revenue rather than incoming revenue," PTI quoted Gopal Vittal, the MD and CEO (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel.

    "Our mobile data volume continues to expand, with a YoY growth of 190 percent. We have deployed 24K broadband sites during the quarter and remain committed to invest in capacities ahead of the demand curve and provide a superior customer experience.
    Effective this quarter, we have modified our customer base measurement to represent only transacting and revenue generating customers," he said.

    Meanwhile, India revenues for Q3'19 at Rs 14,768 crore have declined by 2.3 percent Y-o-Y (declined 3.5 percent on reported) on an underlying basis.

    Mobile 4G data customers increased by 112 percent to 77.1 million from 36.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

    In fact, Airtel's Africa revenues grew by 11.2 percent Y-o-Y led by strong growth in data.

    Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, said: "Airtel Africa's Gross Revenue grew by 11.2 percent on a Y-o-Y basis. Data traffic grew by 61 percent, Voice minutes increased by 25 percent and Airtel Money throughput grew by 29 percent on a Y-o-Y basis. Consequently, EBITDA margin has expanded by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y and stood at 37.2 percent for the quarter. We continue to further invest in strong LTE network to enhance customer experience and build a competitive advantage."

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
