Airtel Might Add Nine Million New Customers In Q3 FY 2021: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

After adding millions of customers in October last year, Airtel is expected to add more in the coming days, as per a new report by ICICI Securities. The telecom operator is expected to the same in the third quarter of this financial year and it might help to increase five percent revenues this year.

In addition, the firm said that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) might increase 1.1 percent of revenues from mobile. "VIL has seen a deceleration in its subs decline, and we expect its subs base to stabilize in Q4FY21," ICICI Securities said in its report. "Bharti should benefit from rising in MNP, which should also drive higher revenue growth," it added.

The firm believes India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is likely to add nine million customers in the Q3 of the financial year. It said that Vi loses three million users in the same period. Moreover, the firm pointed out that Airtel might report a 0.1 percent increase in average revenue per user and Vi might post a three percent increase in the Q3. "The rise for VIL is optically higher on the exit of low ARPU subs," ICICI Securities said in its report.

Airtel And Vi Asks Supreme Court Regarding AGR Calculations

Meanwhile, both private players have approached the Supreme Court to calculate the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) debt again. According to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) Vi (Vodafone-Idea) owes a debt of Rs. 58, 254 crores; however, it believes that it has to pay only Rs. 21, 533 crores and it has paid Rs. 7, 854 crores.

Similarly, Airtel owes Rs. 43,980 crores and so far, it has paid Rs. 18,004 crores to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) Besides, the operators said that there are errors in the DoT calculations.

Best Mobiles in India