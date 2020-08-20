Just In
Airtel Might Stop Offering Premium Plans If TRAI Asks: Report
Even though Airtel believes that its Premium plans are not against TRAI's guidelines, it is reportedly planning to stop offering its priority 4G services if the telecom regulator asks them to do so. The development comes after the operator submitted all the details of the plan.
In its presentation to TRAI officials, the operator also mentioned about Vodafone Idea Red X plan, which is available in the market from the last seven to eight months. In fact, the company has informed TRAI that it has done several pilot projects before announcing and launching the plan in the market.
"During the pilots also, it emerged that the quality of service of the non-premium users was not impacted...the Airtel network has been ranked best by many global analytic firms," Airtel executives told TRAI as quoted by Financial Express. In addition, Airtel said the Vodafone is offering a Premium plan for a very long time and no one has not raised any question regarding their Red X plan.
Further, Airtel has not announced anything regarding discontinuing the plan. But, sources said that TRAI is not convinced by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea answers. The telecom regulator is looking for more details about the plans. Notably, the operators have already received approval from Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal regarding their plans.
Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Premium Plans: Details
Talking about the Airtel Premium plans, the operator is offering faster 4G connectivity to all users who have opted for that pack. Besides, the telco is providing care services under its red carpet scheme. The scheme is available on postpaid plans that are above Rs. 499. This means this benefit is available on Rs. 749, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,599 postpaid plans.
On the other hand, the Vodafone-Idea Red X plan is available at Rs. 1,099 plan. This plan ships calling at discounted rates in 14 countries along with Zee5 subscription and Netflix access.
