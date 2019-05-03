Airtel new data plans unlikely to effect Jio's market share: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Airtel launched a new prepaid bundle at Rs. 299 to offer 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day.

According to a new report by research firm Credit Suisse, Bharti Airtel's new data plans are unlikely to affect Reliance Jio's market share.

As per the report, Jio's plans stay more competitive (20-25 percent cheaper) than Airtel and therefore Jio should continue to gain market share on smartphones.

"The feature-phone offer by Jio is very attractive and we expect Jio to continue to add more than 10 million feature-phone users per quarter," Credit Suisse said.

Airtel has recently launched two new schemes of Rs.48 plan that gives 3GB data for 28 days and another plan is priced at Rs.98 offers 6GB data for the same period.

Meanwhile, Airtel launched a new prepaid bundle at Rs. 299 to offer 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data/day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day.

Besides smartphone customers recharging with the pack will get access to the best of entertainment and shopping: Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free fast shipping on millions of items along with early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon.in.

In addition, Airtel customers with the new prepaid plan can enjoy unlimited video streaming anytime, anywhere of premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, and kids programs.

However, TOI reported that Reliance Jio has now become the second largest telecom company in India. The report also reveals that at present Jio has 306 million users while Bharti Airtel has only 284 million subscribers.

To recall, Reliance has started its operations in 2016 and because of its cheap tariff prices almost all telecom players are launching new plans every day.