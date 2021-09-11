Airtel Offering 15GB Data And Xstream App Benefits; Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

Telecom operators have become really aggressive in terms of making changes in the prepaid segment. All three private players have made huge changes in their websites and apps. Similarly, Airtel has announced the launch of a new plan for its prepaid plan users.

Airtel New Plan Segment

The telecom operator has launched Rs. 119 prepaid plan. The newly launched pack offers 15GB of data and messages for the existing plan. It includes extra benefits like access to three channels of the company's app (Airtel Xstream app). The channel list includes Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, and ErosNow.

Other Prepaid Plans That Price Under Rs. 150

For the unaware, there is a segment called Smart Recharge, where users are getting three packs. These packs are available at Rs. 49, Rs. 79, and Rs. 128. The Rs. 49 offers 100MB of data, talk time worth Rs. 38.52, local, and STD messages at 2.5 paise for 28 days.

The Rs. 79 plan offers 200MB of data, talk time close to Rs. 64, without message benefit for 28 days. The other plan of Rs. 128 is designed to offer extended validity.

There is a Data segment, where users are getting two-packs under the same segment. The company is providing two plans of Rs. 48 and Rs. 98. The Rs. 48 pack offers 3GB of data for the existing plan. Similarly, the Rs. 98 plan under the segment ships 12GB of data.

Airtel Unlimited Plan Segment: Check Details

The Rs. 78 plan offer 5GB of data and Wynk Music access with the existing pack. The Rs. 89 pack offers 6GB of data with the existing pack, Amazon Prime, Wynk Music access, and free hello tunes for the same period.

The most affordable pack offered by Airtel will cost you Rs. 19, where users are getting 200MB of data for only two days. It includes unlimited calling also. It is important to note that Airtel is all set to announce big changes in its offers and benefits. In fact, the chairman of the company has already cleared his stand that it will not shy away from raising tariffs in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India