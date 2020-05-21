Airtel Offering 50GB Data With New Rs. 251 Add-On Plan News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio, Airtel has launched a new plan for its prepaid customers. The telco has launched Rs. 251 add-on plan that comes without any validity. This means that this plan will give you data benefits every day. In fact, there is no cap on the data limit.

The newly launched 4G data voucher offers 5OGB data until your existing plan expires. This means that you can use the benefit until your base plans exist. However, you have to utilize the 50GB data during that period. Otherwise, the benefits will expire. This new offer does not provide any calling and SMS benefits.

Additionally, Airtel has revised its Rs. 98 plan, where it is now providing 12GB data for only 28 days. This plan is also shipping data benefits. There is no calling and message benefit. In that case, today we are giving you a complete list of newly launched plans.

Airtel Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 And Rs. 2,498 Prepaid Plan: Details

The operator is very active and launching prepaid plans during the lockdown. The operator has launched four plans in less than one month. The plans are priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199, and Rs. 2,498. The Rs. 99 plan is offering 1GB data for 18 days. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages, Wynk Music, and Zee5. However, there is a catch. This plan is not available in all 22 circles.

The Rs. 129 is also offering 1GB data for 24 days. It also ships unlimited calling, Zee5, 300 messages, Wynk Music. It also ships the Airtel Xstream subscription. The

Rs. 199 is valid for 24 days. It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. The plan ships subscription to Zee5, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream. Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 2, 498, which provides 2GB data per day along with 100 messages per day for 365 days. The plan also offers anti-virus to smartphones and a course on Shaw academy.

