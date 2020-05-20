Work From Anywhere Could Greatly Help Telecom Operators: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has announced several plans and initiatives for its customers who are working from home. These packs and initiatives were specially designed for the lockdown. However, it seems that work from home or anywhere culture is helping telecom operators a lot.

"The two months of lockdown has clearly demonstrated that a lot can be done without going to the office....many companies will look at that and change their HR policies. And that will create many new ways of working and new opportunities for us as a business," Vishant Vora, Vodafone Chief technology officer, was quoted by Economic Times.

He said that digital payments will also increase in the coming days as people will opt for contactless payments to contain the spread of the virus. "Contactless payment as an opportunity will grow for us in a big way. That's a significant opportunity for us as a telco industry," he added.

Vodafone Removes Double Data Benefit On Prepaid Plans

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has removed the double data benefit from its prepaid plans. This is the second time in a month that the operator has removed this benefit from the plans. These plans are available at Rs. 399, and Rs. 599. These plans used to offer 3GB data per day, and now they providing only 1.5GB data per day.

On the other hand, plans of Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699 are still providing the same benefits. These plans are still offering 4GB data per day. The Rs. 299 plan is offering 4GB data per day for 28 days. It includes 100 messages, Vodafone Play, and Zee5 for the same period, while Rs. 499 is providing 4GB data per day for 56 days.

The Rs. 699 is offering 4GB data per day for 84 days. If we talk about Rs. 399 and Rs. 599 plan, these plans are valid for 56 days and 84 days. These plans are offering unlimited calling, 100 messages, Vodafone Play, and Zee5 subscription. Apart from that, the company has recently introduced an application for retailers. The newly launched app can work from up to 10 feet distance.

