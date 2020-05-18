ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    List Of All Yearly Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Vodafone, And Reliance Jio

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has recently launched a yearly prepaid plan, where you don't have to pay every month. All three private players are offering similar plans. These packs are specially designed for the lockdown as most of the customers are dependent on mobile data.

    List Of All Yearly Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Vodafone, And Jio

     

    In fact, we go by TRAI numbers, then 97 percent of people in the country are using or dependent on mobile data. So, in that case, today we will give you a complete list of all packs that you can opt for.

    Airtel Long Term Or Yearly Plan: Details

    Let's starts with Airtel long term prepaid plan, where you get 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages. This prepaid plan is valid for 365 days, and it is priced at Rs. 2,398. It includes a subscription to Zee5, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. It also ships the anti-virus for your smartphone.

    Vodafone-Idea Long Term Or Yearly Plan: Details

    Vodafone is also offering a plan, which is valid for 365 days. The plan ships 1.5GB data per day for one year. This plan also offers unlimited calls to all service providers along with 100 messages. Besides, this plan provides content from apps like Vodafone Play and Zee5 of Rs. 999.

    Reliance Jio Long Terms Or Yearly Prepaid Plan: Details

    Reliance Jio has recently become the largest telecom operator in the country. At present, the company is serving 388 million customers, and it is going to add more this quarter. The telecom operator has recently launched a plan for its prepaid customers, where it is providing 2GB data per day for 365 days. This plan also offers 12,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL. It includes 100 messages, and it is available at Rs. 2,399.

    Apart from that, the company is offering Rs. 2,121 plan, where it is providing 1.5GB data, free calls on the same network, 12,000 minutes for calling, and 100 messages for 336 days. In addition, this plan provides a free subscription to all Jio apps.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel vodafone jio

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X