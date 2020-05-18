List Of All Yearly Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Vodafone, And Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently launched a yearly prepaid plan, where you don't have to pay every month. All three private players are offering similar plans. These packs are specially designed for the lockdown as most of the customers are dependent on mobile data.

In fact, we go by TRAI numbers, then 97 percent of people in the country are using or dependent on mobile data. So, in that case, today we will give you a complete list of all packs that you can opt for.

Airtel Long Term Or Yearly Plan: Details

Let's starts with Airtel long term prepaid plan, where you get 1.5GB data, unlimited calling, and 100 messages. This prepaid plan is valid for 365 days, and it is priced at Rs. 2,398. It includes a subscription to Zee5, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk Music. It also ships the anti-virus for your smartphone.

Vodafone-Idea Long Term Or Yearly Plan: Details

Vodafone is also offering a plan, which is valid for 365 days. The plan ships 1.5GB data per day for one year. This plan also offers unlimited calls to all service providers along with 100 messages. Besides, this plan provides content from apps like Vodafone Play and Zee5 of Rs. 999.

Reliance Jio Long Terms Or Yearly Prepaid Plan: Details

Reliance Jio has recently become the largest telecom operator in the country. At present, the company is serving 388 million customers, and it is going to add more this quarter. The telecom operator has recently launched a plan for its prepaid customers, where it is providing 2GB data per day for 365 days. This plan also offers 12,000 minutes for calling on Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone-Idea, and MTNL. It includes 100 messages, and it is available at Rs. 2,399.

Apart from that, the company is offering Rs. 2,121 plan, where it is providing 1.5GB data, free calls on the same network, 12,000 minutes for calling, and 100 messages for 336 days. In addition, this plan provides a free subscription to all Jio apps.

Best Mobiles in India