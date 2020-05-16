Airtel Offering Double Data Benefits For 28 Days; Increases Talktime News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently revised its prepaid plans, and now it seems that Airtel has joined the wagon. The Rs. 98 plan is now offering much more data and other benefits for 28 days. Besides, the company has increased its talk time benefit.

If we talk about the benefits, then this plan is now offering 12GB data instead of 6GB data earlier. The plan is available for 28 days, and now it competes with Reliance Jio Rs. 98 plan and Rs. 101 data pack, where the latter is providing 1,000 minutes for calling on other networks along with 12GB data. Then, there is Vodafone Rs. 98 plan, which ships 6GB data for 28 days.

Airtel Revises Prepaid Plans: Details

Apart from that, the telco is offering additional talk time with its Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, and Rs. 5,000 recharge vouchers. Under these revisions, you'll get talk time worth Rs. 480 at Rs. 500. Earlier, the company offers Rs. 423. 73. The Rs. 1,000 used to provide a talk time of Rs. 846.46 and now it is offering Rs. 960, while Rs. 5,000 is now providing Rs. 4,800 talk time as against Rs. 4, 237.

Airtel Introduces Rs. 99, Rs. 129, And Rs. 199: Validity And Benefits

Meanwhile, the company has announced the launch of three plans. The three plans are priced at Rs. 99, Rs. 129, and Rs. 199. These plans are offering unlimited calling and access to Zee5, Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream.

The Rs. 99 is offering benefits for 18 days. It includes unlimited calling, 1GB data, and 100 messages for the entire duration. The Rs. 129 plan ships 1GB data, 300 messages, and 1GB data for 24 days. In addition, the plan offers 1GB data per day for 24 days. It also includes unlimited calling along with 100 messages.

Besides, Airtel has announced its partnership with Zee5, where it will offer free access to premium content for three months. Airtel also ships the benefit of its Thanks application.

